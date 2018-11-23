E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of E*TRADE Financial worth $22,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,360,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,659,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,087,000 after acquiring an additional 879,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,932,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,318 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2,043.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,761 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Brent Simonich bought 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.27 per share, with a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

