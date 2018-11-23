ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 7th

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2846 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

NYSEARCA:AMUB opened at $17.47 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

