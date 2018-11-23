Essential Energy Services’ (EEYUF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

EEYUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,298. Essential Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates through two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

