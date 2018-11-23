Essential Energy Services’ (EEYUF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
EEYUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,298. Essential Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
About Essential Energy Services
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.