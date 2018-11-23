Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 63.60 and a current ratio of 63.60. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 104.48%. Research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.