Shares of Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX) were up 28.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 195,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 316,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/equitorial-exploration-exx-trading-up-28-6.html.

About Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Equitorial Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitorial Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.