Equitorial Exploration (EXX) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX) were up 28.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 195,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 316,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
About Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX)
Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Equitorial Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitorial Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.