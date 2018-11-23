Equiniti Group (EQN) PT Raised to GBX 335

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 312.60 ($4.08).

Shares of LON EQN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 226.50 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 421,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Equiniti Group has a 52 week low of GBX 178.31 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

