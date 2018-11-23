Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 16th. GMP Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore lowered Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

TSE:ESI traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.589999989134438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Roger Lace acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,955.00.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

