Energizer (ENR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have outpaced the industry in the past one year. The company’s robust fourth quarter results is boosting investor's confidence on the stock. Notably, both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. Further, as part of its efforts to enhance innovation pipeline, the company is investing heavily to improve product performance and customer experience. To expand its auto portfolio, the company’s deal with Spectrum Brands also bodes well. Soft margins and high debt level act as deterrents for the company. We note that gross margin contracted 50 bps in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, owing to currency headwinds. The company also expects high commodity costs to hurt margins. Further, high debt-to-capital ratio for the past few quarters add to the woes. Moreover, rising interest expenses are a concern. Such downsides pose a threat to the company’s bottom line in near future. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NYSE ENR opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,222.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,369.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $180,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

