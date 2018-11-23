Energi Price Reaches $0.88 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $15,364.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00020495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Energi has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 10,269,481 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

