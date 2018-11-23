Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Holdings Trimmed by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Shares of AMEX EHC opened at $57.67 on Friday. Encompass Health Corp has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Holdings Trimmed by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/encompass-health-corp-ehc-holdings-trimmed-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.