Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and $202,127.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00010604 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 42,118,422 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, xBTCe, Upbit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.