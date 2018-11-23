EmberCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,500.00 (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One EmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, EmberCoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,500.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io . EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

