Elk Creek Partners LLC Boosts Position in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rev Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rev Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Rev Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Rev Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 105,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rev Group by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Rev Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $700.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. MED initiated coverage on Rev Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

