Egdon Resources’ (EDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of LON EDR remained flat at $GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. Egdon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14).
Egdon Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.