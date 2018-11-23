Egdon Resources’ (EDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of LON EDR remained flat at $GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. Egdon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14).

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 43 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

