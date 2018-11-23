Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Eastside Distilling posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 109.77% and a negative net margin of 138.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Grover T. Wickersham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 105.8% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 12.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 118.8% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 465,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 252,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

EAST stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

