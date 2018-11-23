Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 254,152 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 156,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 272,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 2,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,200. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.