EAM Investors LLC Invests $731,000 in Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.93% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 121.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 194,078 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.67 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products Inc has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

