EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 254,417 LRAD Corp (LRAD)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 254,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LRAD by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LRAD by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LRAD by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,864,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRAD opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.04. LRAD Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

