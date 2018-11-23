Eagle Eye Solutions Group (EYE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

EYE remained flat at $GBX 120.50 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,535. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.70 ($4.14).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

