Eagle Eye Solutions Group (EYE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research note published on Thursday morning.
EYE remained flat at $GBX 120.50 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,535. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.70 ($4.14).
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.