Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.96 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 235,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.