Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.
NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.96 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $749.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 235,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
