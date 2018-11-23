Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.96 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $749.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 235,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

