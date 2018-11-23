DSP Group (DSPG) versus Kyocera (KYO) Critical Analysis

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Kyocera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $124.75 million 2.11 -$3.00 million $0.17 69.82 Kyocera N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kyocera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DSP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DSP Group and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kyocera 0 0 3 0 3.00

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Given DSP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Kyocera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DSP Group does not pay a dividend. Kyocera has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -1.44% 3.96% 3.16% Kyocera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DSP Group beats Kyocera on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, IoT and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components. The company's Semiconductor Parts Group segment provides inorganic (ceramic) and organic packages, and organic multilayer boards and packaging materials for various electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Applied Ceramic Products Group segment offers monocrystalline and multi crystalline silicon solar modules and power generating systems; cutting tools; medical devices; and recrystallized jewelry and applied ceramic related products. The company's Electronic Device Group segment provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, SAW devices, crystal components, connectors, power semiconductor products, printing devices, and liquid crystal displays for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Its Telecommunications Equipment Group segment manufactures smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for telecommunications carriers and Internet of Things market. The company's Information Equipment Group segment provides monochrome and color printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, application software, and supplies. Its Others segment offers information systems and telecommunication, engineering, management consulting, and realty development services. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

