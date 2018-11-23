Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) vs. Cornerworld (CWRL) Head to Head Analysis

Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cornerworld and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 5.15% 40.53% 8.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cornerworld and Donnelley Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 1 2 1 0 2.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Risk and Volatility

Cornerworld has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cornerworld and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerworld $400,000.00 0.70 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions $1.00 billion 0.56 $9.70 million $0.96 17.17

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerworld.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Cornerworld on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerworld

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

