Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.87.
DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.
In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 63,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.