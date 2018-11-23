Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.87.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,247,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 63,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

