Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Shares Gap Down to $56.97

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.71, but opened at $56.97. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 61061 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,599 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 540,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 523,490 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

