Dine Brands Global (DIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of -0.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 26.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $310,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

