Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $147,937.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $147,937.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $39.93 or 0.00929768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00127680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00190279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.08823991 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 83,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,040 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

