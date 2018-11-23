DHX Media (DHXM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC cut DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get DHX Media alerts:

Shares of DHXM stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. DHX Media has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHXM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in DHX Media during the second quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DHX Media by 6,841,181.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,436,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DHX Media during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHX Media during the second quarter worth approximately $45,956,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.