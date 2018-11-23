Devon Energy (DVN) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 119,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,442,588. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

