Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $223.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.84). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 174,000 shares of company stock worth $1,140,140. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.