DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,744 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $167,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2,210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,748,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,629,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,741,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,082,000 after buying an additional 2,120,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,278,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,662,000 after buying an additional 921,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,763,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,549,597,000 after buying an additional 811,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

