DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.49 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3,245.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

SYK stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $146.80 and a 52-week high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

WARNING: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.49 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-has-38-49-million-position-in-stryker-co-syk.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.