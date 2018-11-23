DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $34.94 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $34,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,755,000 after acquiring an additional 107,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $169.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

