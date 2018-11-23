Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.28% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $201,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $252,000.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $656,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,289.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 9,100 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $563,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,273.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,183 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of PLAY opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

