DA Davidson Reiterates “$62.00” Price Target for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a $62.00 price objective by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $45,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,156 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 30.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,413 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

