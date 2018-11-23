D. R. Horton (DHI) PT Set at $44.00 by JMP Securities

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has been given a $44.00 target price by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Underhill Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,771,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,851,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.