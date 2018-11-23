Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100,242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 21,459,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,335,000 after acquiring an additional 364,600 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,840,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 165,345 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 183,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

CY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino bought 5,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,876.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

