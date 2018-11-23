Curis (CRIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 2897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The stock has a market cap of $42.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 299.20% and a negative net margin of 316.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 30.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Curis by 780.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

