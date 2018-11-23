Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 1,357.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,032 shares during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. comprises about 1.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $11.25 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/cresud-s-a-c-i-f-y-a-cresy-shares-bought-by-city-of-london-investment-management-co-ltd.html.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.