Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $171,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,125,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Credicorp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 527,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,651,000 after purchasing an additional 156,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $189.69 and a 12-month high of $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

