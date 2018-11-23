Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.
Crawford & Company Company Profile
Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.
