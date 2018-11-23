Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of CRD.B stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.