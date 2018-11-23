Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Shares Bought by Loeb Partners Corp

Loeb Partners Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $8.31 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

