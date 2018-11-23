Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:COTV remained flat at $$44.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cotiviti has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $44.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cotiviti by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

