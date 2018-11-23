Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company. It focused on investing in the debt of privately owned companies. Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Capital Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corporate Capital Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCT opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. Corporate Capital Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.35 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 64,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 172.5% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 226,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 143,507 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,570,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 576.2% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

