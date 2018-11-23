Corning (GLW) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.19

News articles about Corning (NYSE:GLW) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Corning earned a news sentiment score of 2.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.71 on Friday. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 18,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $609,626.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,811.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

