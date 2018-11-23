Copart (CPRT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 3,099,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,046,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Copart had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,625,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,739 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,359,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,293,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

