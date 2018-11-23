ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

