Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Insider Buys $37,950.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider James Bottiglieri purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $37,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,821. The company has a market cap of $911.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

