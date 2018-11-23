Comparing MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY) and JBS S A/S (JBSAY)

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) and JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and JBS S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR $5.69 billion 1.84 $427.47 million N/A N/A JBS S A/S $51.14 billion 0.16 $167.31 million N/A N/A

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBS S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and JBS S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR 8.02% 17.29% 5.26% JBS S A/S -0.53% 2.64% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and JBS S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50 JBS S A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JBS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBS S A/S has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. JBS S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Summary

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR beats JBS S A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business. The company develops, manufactures, assembles, and delivers commercial engines, including long haul airliners, short- and medium-haul aircrafts, business jets, and helicopters, as well as commercial aircraft engines, such as wide body, narrow body, and regional jets; military engines, such as fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls military engines, aircraft engines, and industrial gas turbines, as well as provides engine modules and parts repair, and related services. In addition, the company offers customized solutions from its range of services under MTU Aero Solutions brand; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various brush seals; and provides training programs in non-destructive testing. Further, it provides on-site, engine lease, fleet management, accessory repair, asset and material management, and customer support services; and technical support, logistic support, and facilities services, as well as accessories. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About JBS S A/S

JBS S.A., a food company, engages in the processing and trading of animal protein in Brazil and internationally. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb by-products; convenience food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company is also involved in the production, cogeneration, and commercialization of electric power; provision of cattle fattening and transportation services; management of industrial residue; production and commercialization of steel cans, plastic resin, soap base, soap bar, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; and purchase and sale of soybean. In addition, it engages in trading cooked frozen meat; logistic and warehousing operations; and distribution center and harbor, waste management and recycling, tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, and dog biscuits business. The company offers its products under the Swift, Friboi, Seara, Maturatta, Plumrose, Pilgrim's Pride, Gold'n Plump, Gold Kist Farms, Pierce, 1855, Primo, Beehive, Seara, Rezende, LeBon, Agrovêneto, Doriana, Massa Leve, Excelsior, Frangosul, Confiança, Pena Branca, Wilson, Frango Santa Rita, and Macedo. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

