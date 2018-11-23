Comparing Makita (MKTAY) and WSI Industries (WSCI)

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) and WSI Industries (NASDAQ:WSCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Makita and WSI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Makita 0 1 0 0 2.00 WSI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Makita and WSI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Makita $4.41 billion 2.46 $492.79 million $1.86 20.82 WSI Industries $34.60 million 0.60 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than WSI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Makita and WSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Makita 11.47% 10.14% 8.65% WSI Industries 2.45% 4.03% 2.20%

Dividends

Makita pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. WSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Makita pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Makita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of WSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Makita shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of WSI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Makita has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSI Industries has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Makita beats WSI Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. The company also provides sanders, hammer drills, rotary hammers, and circular saws. Makita Corporation markets its products under the Makita or Maktec brands in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

WSI Industries Company Profile

WSI Industries, Inc. engages in the precision contract metal machining business in the United States. It manufactures metal components in medium to high volumes in accordance with customer specifications. The company serves aerospace/avionics/defense industries, recreational power sports vehicles, markets, energy industry, automotive industry, and bioscience industry. WSI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Monticello, Minnesota.

